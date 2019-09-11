“She’s the fastest hunk o’ junk in the galaxy!”

For Star Wars fans, the Millennium Falcon needs no introduction. Hell, we’d even go so far as to argue that big ol’ freighter is just as iconic as, say, C-3PO or R2-D2, given how it’s witnessed some of the most iconic scenes in all of Star Wars.

Chief among them is the daring Kessel Run, a fabled legend that wasn’t explored until the arrival of Solo: A Star Wars Story. It signaled the moment when diehard fans were given an up-close look at that intergalactic shortcut, though it’s well-known that neither Han Solo nor the Falcon emerged unscathed.

As a matter of fact, over on YouTube, The Star Wars Show has officially revealed just how badly Han damaged the Millennium Falcon while piloting it through hyperspace. And much to the surprise of no one, Han’s swashbuckling attitude led to a few bumps and scratches along the way.

As for what the future holds for Solo, co-writer Jonathan Kasdan has previously teased his own hopes for a sequel, even if he believes it’s unlikely we’ll see the likes of Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, and Donald Glover back together in the cockpit of the Falcon.

Will there ever be a sequel ’cause it really seems like you guys were setting one up? To be honest, I think the challenge has more to do with the foreign box office than the U.S. Personally, I think there are great Star Wars movies to be made that don’t need to cost quite so much. Hopefully that will be the trend in years to come, and maybe, just maybe, that trend will allow us, one way or another, to tell more stories with Alden [Ehrenreich], Joonas [Suotamo], Emilia [Clarke], and Donald [Glover].

Next up for the Star Wars franchise is the launch of The Rise of Skywalker on December 20th, by which point J.J. Abrams and Co. will be ready to draw the curtain on this beloved saga. For Lucasfilm, it’s not so much the beginning of the end as it is the end of the beginning, what with numerous TV projects (see: The Mandalorian) and future trilogies already in the works beyond Episode IX.