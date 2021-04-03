Justice League Will Reportedly Be Rebooted As A Multiversal Team In DCEU

Given the relative ease at which Marvel Studios managed to lay the foundations and have all of the pieces seamlessly slot into place in the buildup to The Avengers, it’s no wonder every other rival studio in Hollywood thought they could replicate the formula for the MCU’s unprecedented success.

The early years of the DCEU were characterized by failing to stop and take a breath, and even the staunchest of Zack Snyder’s supporters would surely admit that the mythology could have really done with a Man of Steel sequel before rushing into Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which tried to be a Superman sequel, Batman reboot and teaser for Justice League all at once.

Eventually, Warner Bros. got tired of that approach and decided to focus on one movie at a time, but the most recent reports have indicated that connective tissue could once again be on the agenda. The canon and continuity spread across DC Films’ output is nothing short of a shambles, but tipster Mikey Sutton claims that the next iteration of the Justice League could be drawn from all over the multiverse.

As per Sutton’s intel, only Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Amber Heard’s Mera could remain from the SnyderVerse era. Robert Pattinson’s Batman, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and J.J. Abrams’ mystery Superman are all named as potential future candidates, with the incoming Blue Beetle also mentioned. Obviously, a quick glance at social media will tell you that it’s the team seen in HBO Max’s Justice League or bust in the eyes of the fans, but keeping a couple of holdovers could placate SnyderVerse diehards as WB moves forward into a brave new dawn of shared storytelling.