Justice League Sequel Rumored For Theatrical Release

After three and a half years of campaigning and waiting, fans have now finally seen Zack Snyder’s Justice League in all of its glory. However, anyone hoping that it might finally draw a line under the constant demands to see the director continue to churn out DCEU blockbusters is going to be left sorely disappointed.

If anything, now that the Snyder Cut is available for all to see, the speculation is only going to intensify. After all, the epilogue alone sets up at least three different movies. Lex Luthor and Deathstroke’s exchange leaves the door open for Joe Manganiello and Ben Affleck to finally get around to that standalone Batman effort, the Knightmare sequence sets up an alt-reality spinoff where the dystopian Justice League try and stop Henry Cavill’s rogue Superman, and Martian Manhunter’s brief appearance ties into a direct Justice League sequel.

As things stand, none of these projects exist anywhere except the minds of the fanbase, but Snyder knew exactly what he was doing when he ended his four-hour epic on multiple cliffhangers that would excite people as much as it would enrage them over the fact the studio apparently has no interest in making them a reality.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming that a Justice League sequel would be a theatrical exclusive, although we’ve heard conflicting reports recently that it could be a streaming-only venture. It goes without saying that we’re in store for an onslaught of rumors surrounding the reinstatement of both the SnyderVerse and its creator, but once the Warner Bros. boardroom has a chance to crunch the numbers and examine the overwhelming popularity of Justice League 2.0, there’s every chance they might have an interest in reuniting the team once more whether it’s for the big or small screen.