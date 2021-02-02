Justice League Snyder Cut Merch Reveals New Look At Black Suit Superman

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will premiere on HBO Max in a few weeks and DC Comics has just unveiled new merchandise that gives us another look at Henry Cavill’s black Superman suit in the extended cut.

It’s no news that the flick is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2021. For years, the director had teased fans with what his version of the crossover movie would look like, and after a lengthy campaign, Warner Bros. finally relented and gave Snyder the necessary resources to realize his vision. Now, it’s ever so surreal to imagine that we’re roughly a month away from the pic’s release.

As you’d imagine, DC fans are positively excited for all the extra content that Snyder has incorporated into the narrative, including one subplot that involves the Man of Steel donning the famous black outfit, or as it’s otherwise known in the canon, the Recovery/Regeneration Suit. Henry Cavill has always perfectly embodied all aspects of the world’s most popular superhero, but it’d be remiss of us to not note that he looks even more badass in the new costume.

Unfortunately, we still have to wait a while before we can see it in action in Justice League, but thanks to some official merchandise from DC, you can get a fresh glimpse of the suit’s details down below.

Clark Kent became an absolute laughing stock because of the weird CGI mustache in the original Justice League, but even beyond that, the Man of Steel didn’t have much to do in the story other than showing up at the last minute and conveniently defeating Steppenwolf. With any luck, though, Snyder will redeem Cavill’s Superman now that he’s got the opportunity to have another crack at his 2017 film.