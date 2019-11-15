Justice League Snyder Cut Might Be Coming To HBO Max

After years of waiting, it sounds like the long-awaited Snyder Cut of Justice League might finally soon become available to the public. According to our sources – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was in development, and that Robert Pattinson had beat out Nicholas Hoult for the role of Batman – Warner Bros. is likely to allow Snyder’s version of the film to be released on HBO Max in the near future. This news comes after many diehard DC fans bombarded every tweet from the upcoming streaming service with pleas to see the near-mythical cut of the movie.

Before we get any further into this, we should stress that our sources say they can’t 100% confirm it just yet and there’s a chance that Snyder’s version of the pic will remain in the WB vaults for a while longer, but from what they’ve heard, they’re “fairly certain” that the studio plans to release it, and they also believe that an official announcement from Warner Bros. could come before the end of the year.

Of course, plans can always change, but as of right now, at least, it definitely seems like the Snyder Cut is very close to seeing the light of day. And given that these are the same sources who told us Viola Davis would be returning for The Suicide Squad and that The CW was developing an Arrow spinoff for Katherine McNamara, we have no reason to doubt them.

For those who haven’t been following the saga, allow us to fill you in. The original version of Justice League ended up disappointing both critics and fans back in 2017. While there was plenty of blame to go around, most of it was thrust at Joss Whedon, with many DC supporters pointing the finger at the director, who filled in once Zack Snyder left the project.

Since then, fans have been begging Warner Bros. to let them see the original version of the movie before Whedon supposedly ruined it. Thus far, their cries have fallen on deaf ears. Now, however, it sounds like there might be a change in the air.

HBO Max is about to enter the highly competitive streaming wars, which is already being dominated by Netflix and Disney Plus, and there’d be no better way to drum up support for the new platform than to entice subscribers with the Snyder Cut. As such, this definitely sounds like a smart move, if it indeed ends up happening.

The filmmaker has been pushing to get his cut released for a while, too, and now it seems like it’s finally about to emerge from the WB vaults. It’s unclear right now when it would hit the streaming service, but again, an official announcement on the Justice League Snyder Cut could be here before the year’s over, so be sure to stay tuned.