Kang and Doctor Strange sharing a backstory could finally make ‘Multiverse of Madness’ a key part of the MCU

Fans want to see the second Doctor Strange film made more relevant through relating Sinister Strange to Kang.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a somewhat disappointing affair. Not only did the film fail on its promise of being a massive crossover event, but it also failed to have any real impact on the multiverse saga as a whole. The sacred timeline was already ruined by this point and sure, Strange made it worse, but the story didn’t really have much relevance to the MCU when it initially came out.

However, we could see more of a connection between Kang and Stephen Strange according to a wild fan theory.

“Just a wild theory, but it would be interesting if Kang (in his infinite power and Variants) would be truely defined by the one thing he would seem to lack just like Strange … Love.”

Love is a strong motivator; the desire for love is what led Sinister Strange to misuse the Darkhold, ultimately leading to an incursion in his universe. Perhaps love could work as one of Kang’s key motivations too? It would be interesting to see it play out as well as giving Strange and Kang some common ground that they could hash out between them when they inevitably face off at some point.

Marvel could indeed be heading in this direction with the character as fans speculated that Ravonna from the Disney Plus series Loki will likely have a part to play in all of this.

“Quantumania Kang lost his Ravonna along side his Universe, and HWR involving Ravonna in his backup plan will lead her to fall in love with a younger version (or alternate version) of himself as a more ‘classic’ Kang, the one that probably will help the Avengers.”

“I feel like not many ppl resonated with her character in Loki Season One but hopefully Season Two sells gen audiences more on the mistress of the multiverse and her connection to Kang. Fingers crossed they have chemistry.”

“That’s ironic since comic book Kang has been defeated before due to his love for Ravonna being exploited.”

In the comics, Kang’s love for Ravonna plays a big part in more than a few plotlines, he even brings the Avengers to the future just to defeat them to prove his prowess in battle to his love. His obsession with Ravonna has often led to him committing acts of war in her name although Ravonna often ends up battling him rather than falling in love.

It would make for powerful motivation for Kang, just look how insane it drove Doctor Strange. This would also retroactively make Multiverse of Madness a bit more significant in the grand scheme of things.