Kang proves why he’s the king in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ images
As we inch closer and closer to the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we’re getting more and more teasers for the main baddie – Kang (Jonathan Majors). Now, newly released images show just how much people want to see Kang in all his time-hopping glory.
Fans have four new images to pour over. The first shows Kang on his throne aka time chair (it looks like a bowl or a bisected planet) looking menacing. The second shows off his “I’m going to listen but then hurt you” look. The third photo shows him with his arms open and menacing. The last photo shows him fighting with his familiar Kang outfit on.
Do these photos give us any new info? Not really. Are they really cool and exciting for fans? Absolutely. Like this person:
Here’s more Kang in full uniform.
His reign begins.
A call out to the haters.
Someone else pointed out the multiple possibilities.
Others want to see more for… different reasons.
Let’s go!
Did you also notice the wrists?
Only a one-word difference.
Someone else pointing out the obvious.
A nice little pun here.
Does Ant-Man stand a chance?
That’s not how it’s supposed to work. You’re supposed to root for Lang!
In a recent interview with Total Film, Majors revealed his expectations for the upcoming Avengers movie, currently scheduled for release on May 2, 2025.
“Hopefully, what we do with The Kang Dynasty; what we do in the MCU; what we do in these Adonis movies…Hopefully, they go, ‘That is now the pole state. That is what we’re aiming for now.’ In the same way, I looked at Denzel [Washington] and Sidney Poitier and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis, and went, I’m going there.”
We’ll have to get through Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania first, which releases in theaters on February 17.