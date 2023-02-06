Kang proves why he’s the king in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ images

As we inch closer and closer to the start of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Phase 5 with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, we’re getting more and more teasers for the main baddie – Kang (Jonathan Majors). Now, newly released images show just how much people want to see Kang in all his time-hopping glory.

Fans have four new images to pour over. The first shows Kang on his throne aka time chair (it looks like a bowl or a bisected planet) looking menacing. The second shows off his “I’m going to listen but then hurt you” look. The third photo shows him with his arms open and menacing. The last photo shows him fighting with his familiar Kang outfit on.

New images of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’. pic.twitter.com/U3vidrpqBg — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 6, 2023

In a recent interview with Total Film, Majors revealed his expectations for the upcoming Avengers movie, currently scheduled for release on May 2, 2025.

“Hopefully, what we do with The Kang Dynasty; what we do in the MCU; what we do in these Adonis movies…Hopefully, they go, ‘That is now the pole state. That is what we’re aiming for now.’ In the same way, I looked at Denzel [Washington] and Sidney Poitier and Philip Seymour Hoffman and Meryl Streep and Daniel Day-Lewis, and went, I’m going there.”

We’ll have to get through Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania first, which releases in theaters on February 17.