Kang The Conqueror Will Reportedly Fight Cable In The MCU

Time travel is a sticky concept at the best of times, especially when it comes to a franchise as universally popular as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where fans are guaranteed to dissect the mechanics and machinations of how things work to try and poke holes in the logic. Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist worked by its own rules, but things are about to get a lot more complicated by the introduction of the multiverse and the presence of Kang the Conqueror.

Not only is he technically from the 30th Century, but Kang also kicked off an entire multiversal war that was fought between variants of himself, which almost derailed existence as we know it, so he doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to maintaining the Sacred Timeline. As such, the MCU’s roster of heroes should be on high alert.

We’ve now heard from our sources, though, – the same ones who told us Rachel McAdams would be back for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness long before it was confirmed – that Kang could end up encountering another time traveler on his adventures throughout the MCU, namely Josh Brolin’s Cable.

Of course, this is all dependent on Brolin getting locked in for a return, although the chances are good. He may have been fairly disparaging towards Deadpool 2 by calling it a business transaction, but he’s evidently got a strong working relationship with Marvel having played Thanos for several movies, and he’d surely be game for the chance to get his grizzled visage onscreen for a change.

Much like the multiverse, the future of the franchise is completely fluid, but combating one time traveling purveyor of violence with another definitely makes a great deal of sense.