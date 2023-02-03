Kang’s fresh threat in new ‘Quantumania’ trailer reveals death is the least of Scott Lang’s worries

Marvel released a brand new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, revealing how desperately Kang (Jonathan Majors) wants to escape from the Quantum Realm, but most of all, that he will do anything to achieve his goals.

Titled “Emerald City,” the trailer picks up showing Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) happy for once in his life. He has a great relationship with Hope and he is finally able to enjoy time with his daughter Cassie. Scott spent four years of his life in prison, away from his “Peanut” and then five years locked in the Quantum Realm, so he has really only spent five to six years with her and he wants to make up for lost time.

Scott’s happiness comes to a screeching halt once he faces off against Kang inside the Quantum Realm. Unlike his variant counterpart, He Who Remains, Kang looks truly terrifying as he threatens the lives of, not just Scott and Cassie, but everyone Scott knows.

“Everything you call a life I will burn out of time! Kang

Image via Marvel Studios

Kang also showcases a new ability. By clinching his fist, he is able to send what looks like jolts of electricity through the Ant-Man suit, shocking Scott. Kang also takes Cassie captive, seemingly as leverage to get Scott to retrieve whatever it is Kang needs to escape the Quantum Realm.

The stakes are definitely high for Scott and Team Ant-Man because Kang the Conqueror is not playing around.