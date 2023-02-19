Kang’s unorthodox way of dealing with Scott and Hope is bugging ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ fans

As fans talk about everything Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania related, there is a nerve that’s being struck the wrong way with fans who know all about Kang the Conqueror and his abilities. What could he have done differently in his battle against Ant-Man and the Wasp that probably would have brought him out on top?

Ant-Man’s abilities to shrink and fight aren’t limited to just that. He also has the ability to grow and he can communicate with insects, mainly to command an army of ants to fight his battles for him or for flying ants to take him on a flight. The Wasp on the other hand, in addition to shrinking, has the ability to fly by herself and to fire energy blasts. Between the two, they are formidable opponents to go up against, but up against Kang the Conqueror…?

Kang has the ability to manipulate time and that’s pretty attractive to other characters in the MCU. Being a master physicist and engineer, he created his battle armor to give himself massive strength, the ability to fly, and even transfer his mind to another body at the time of his death as well as so many other powers. Of them, he has the ability to fire blasts from his fingertips that have the power of dynamite. Ant-Man and the Wasp don’t have the power to do that or even to protect themselves from such an attack!

What was he thinking?

When Kang was being promoted as the new big bad and everyone was talking about how he has dethroned Thanos, it seems ridiculous to some fans that he was beaten by a bunch of insects.

Only some people know the code a supervillain has to follow when fighting a famous hero.

This is how it works. See Ant-Man and the Wasp up on the marquee? That means they win.

Kang has bragging rights to the moon and back. He actually has made the claim that he can destroy the moon. So, is he currently licking his wounds and regretting all of his bad decisions?

It’s the curse of the supervillain that Hollywood has placed on all the bad guys. They have to spell out what they are going to do, put their plan in order in the most time-consuming way, and then make sure the superhero has a way out. If a movie doesn’t work that way, it fails the test.