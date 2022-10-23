Kanye West claims he came up with the idea for ‘Django Unchained’

Kanye West has once again been all over the headlines for a variety of reasons ranging from the incredulous to the unsavory, but his latest claim has drawn the most skeptical reaction imaginable from the internet, after he alleged that Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino stole an idea of his and turned it into the smash hit blockbuster Django Unchained.

In his already-infamous interview with Piers Morgan, the musician stated that while he was working with Academy Award winner Foxx on the video for 2005 single “Gold Digger”, he pitched the multi-hyphenate A-lister a story that would ultimately hit the big screen as a $425 million box office success that won two Oscars for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for “Gold Digger”, and then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

Naturally, though, it didn’t take long for social media to become swamped with responses to Ye’s latest public outburst, with many of the doubters noting that Tarantino first started discussing the project that would eventually become Django in 2007 (which was admittedly post-“Gold Digger”), but Foxx wouldn’t be set as the lead until four years later – and that was after the director’s first choice Will Smith had turned down the part.

First of all, Django Unchained is a remake/reimagining. Second, Will Smith was originally cast as Django before he was swapped out for Jamie Foxx because of… "creative differences". For Kanye West to claim the idea was his is not only a complete lie, it doesn't even make sense. — Derek Martin (@ThatDerekMartin) October 23, 2022

As of yet, neither Tarantino nor Foxx have responded to Ye’s claims, but we’ll be interested to see what they have to say if and when a response or rebuttal is issued.