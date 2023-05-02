‘It was actually scary’: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ stars talk the horror of working with a Chris Pratt doll

As we surely all know by now, the stakes have never been higher for the fan-favorite band of heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, given that one of the pinnacles moments in the trailers we’ve seen so far is the team doing a slow-mo walk towards the camera. All except Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) – who is either dead or unconscious, and is being carried by Nebula (Karen Gillan).

We know what you may be thinking right now – Gillan, standing at 5’11, must be pretty jacked to be able to lug Pratt, 6’2, around without breaking a sweat. Nebula may have all the necessary sci-fi augmentations to pull the feat off, but here in the real world where the movie was filmed, that’s a pretty tall order for the actors involved.

Well, as it turns out, Gillan was saved the trouble of lugging her limp costar around. Instead, a doll was used for the pivotal scene, but she told THR that it was extremely creepy and lifelike, to the point where it felt wrong to get some silly on set photo ops with it.

“It was that lifelike even though it was dead-looking,” she told the publication. Her co-star, Mantis actor Pom Klementieff chimed in on the mannequin, saying “it was so real” that she could barely look at it. Gillan goes on to describe how it had near-human pores and fuzz on its skin. The pair don’t know what has happened to the doll since, joking that it’s likely ended up in the corner of someone’s bedroom.

A very terrifying thought indeed – and one that we likely won’t be able to unsee when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives on May 5.