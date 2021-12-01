Karen Gillan shares a clip from ‘Dual’ featuring her co-star Karen Gillan

At one point in our lives, most of us have considered the idea of cloning. Not realistically, but when we’ve been sick and wished to abandon work or school or known that a dinner may lead to awkward conversation, a clone would sure come in handy.

The ethics of cloning have been mined for entertainment for years, from cartoon films and sci-fi movies to horror.

Dual, starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul, Beulah Koale, Martha Kelly, and Jesse Eisenberg, brings us face to face with creating a clone of ourselves to deal with something tragic — and the repercussions that come along with it.

IMDb shared this synopsis for the film:

“A woman opts for a cloning procedure after she receives a terminal diagnosis but when she recovers her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail, leading to a court-mandated duel to the death.“

Gillan is excited to share the first look at the the movie with fans, noting that it’s a “cheeky look” at the satirical thriller in which she must prepare to fight to the death — against herself. We can only imagine what training to play your clone is like.

Very excited to share this cheeky first look at Dual. Very proud of this film in which I prepare to fight myself in a duel to the death. 🪓 🔨 💣 https://t.co/TiUGb7YvOL — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) November 30, 2021

The film’s premise sounds like one that’ll undoubtedly stick with fans long after the movie’s conclusion, and the first look at the movie is sort of terrifying.

Not only does her character have to fight herself to stand up against a terminal diagnosis, but she also has to physically fight a clone to remain herself when she comes back from the brink of dying. Not an easy situation for anyone to be in.

IMDb also shared an interesting note of trivia about the film.

“Filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tampere, Finland was chosen as the filming location because of the Finnish government’s successful effort to curb corona cases.”

There’s no official release date for Dual yet, but we certainly can’t wait to see it. You can watch one Gillan in Jumanji on Hulu and Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Endgame, and Avengers: Infinity War on Disney Plus now.