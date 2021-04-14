Karl Urban Reportedly In The Running For The MCU’s Wolverine

Who will be the MCU’s Wolverine? That’s one of the biggest questions surrounding the X-Men’s incoming reboot within the Marvel Studios universe. With Hugh Jackman having sheathed his claws for good, Kevin Feige and company have their work cut out for them in finding someone else that fans can get behind and learn to love in the role as much as Jackman. So maybe it would make sense to go with a star who’s a fan favorite already. Someone like… Karl Urban?

Giant Freakin Robot is reporting that their sources tell them The Boys actor is in the running for the part of Wolverine in the MCU. Taron Egerton (Kingsman) is apparently their top choice at present, but it’s looking like they won’t be able to get him. In which case, the highly coveted gig could go to Urban instead. The New Zealand performer has a lot of superhero cred as it is, given his turns in Dredd and the aforementioned Amazon Prime show, but becoming Logan would make him a legend of the genre.

Of course, as Marvel lovers will know, Urban has already been part of the MCU – he played Hela’s henchman Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok. That was a one-and-done job for the actor, though, so the door is open for him to take on a much bigger role in the franchise in future. Like, say, Gemma Chan – who also portrayed a supporting villain (Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel) before becoming a leading hero elsewhere (Sersi in Eternals).

It’s worth pointing out that WGTC’s own sources have also told us in the past that Urban is circling the part of James Howlett. If it did end up becoming a reality, then, you can bet a lot of folks would be pleased with this casting, as Urban’s a common suggestion when it comes to fancasting the character – there’s even a deepfake video out there imagining him as the adamantium mutant. But will it happen? At some point we’ll have to get some concrete news on Wolverine‘s future in the MCU, but for now we can only speculate.