Kathleen Kennedy wants ‘Star Wars’ to look to James Bond for inspiration, even though ‘Star Wars’ is right there

Whenever something goes wrong in the world of Star Wars, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy is usually the first one to take the blame, and there’s been a lot of questionable decisions made during the Disney era.

Ironically, one recurring criticism has been the constant reading from the Marvel Cinematic Universe playbook, which is all the more ironic when Jon Favreau has played such a pivotal role in the ongoing Disney Plus expansion. However, Kennedy has revealed in an interview with Empire that it’s another iconic franchise she thinks Star Wars should be looking to for inspiration.

Image via Lucasfilm

“I’ve often brought up Bond. That’s every three or four years and there wasn’t this pressure to feel like you had to have a movie every year. I feel that was very important to Star Wars. We have to eventise this. It’s much better to tell the truth,that we’re going to make these movies when they’re ready to be made, and release them when they’re ready to be released.”

Overlooking the obvious fact that Star Wars should more than likely look to Star Wars as its biggest influence first and foremost, we can’t forget this is the same Kathleen Kennedy who once boldly proclaimed that we’d be getting a new feature film arriving on an annual basis, before Solo bombing at the box office put paid to that experiment.

She’s also pushing her desire to “tell the truth,” which flies in the face of her denying Kevin Feige was ever developing a blockbuster set in a galaxy far, far away, only for the Russo brothers to reveal they’d spoken to the MCU chief about possibly directing it. Needless to say, we can’t wait for the day the Jedi ask for their blue milk shaken, and not stirred.