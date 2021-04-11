Keanu Reeves Arrives In Germany For John Wick: Chapter 4 In New Photos

There’ve been some big changes made to the project in terms of both personnel and schedule, but John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally gearing up to start production, with new photos (seen via the link below) showing leading man Keanu Reeves having arrived in Germany to presumably kick the sh*t out of some stuntmen in rehearsals, before the fourth installment in the action franchise gets rolling in June.

Series director Chad Stahelski will be back behind the camera, but Chapter 4 marks the first film that doesn’t involve longtime writer Derek Kolstad, with the script being penned by American Assassin and Hitman: Agent 47 scribe Michael Finch. Of course, the sharp-suited assassin was initially penciled in to make his grand return on Keanu Reeves Day, with May of this year once set to host both the latest John Wick outing and The Matrix 4, before the Coronavirus pandemic got in the way. Instead, Chapter 4 is now releasing in May 2022, but it won’t be filming back-to-back with Chapter 5 as was previously announced.

The globetrotting shoot is set to unfold across multiple countries in several different continents with Berlin and Paris first up, before the crew heads off to Japan and eventually circles back around to Wick’s home turf of New York City. Plot details remain firmly under wraps, but the story is no doubt going to involve some expertly choreographed fistfights and shootouts while continuing to expand the fascinating mythology behind the global network of elite killers.

The only cast member confirmed so far, meanwhile, other than the leading man is Ian McShane, who has a lot to answer for following the events of Chapter 3. Indeed, the ending of the last movie set John Wick up for another roaring rampage of revenge, but it’s one we won’t be getting to see unfold until next summer.