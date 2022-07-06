Keanu Reeves’ Batman and the Justice League unite in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ character posters

Before Dwayne Johnson makes his long-awaited live-action DC debut in this fall’s Black Adam, The Rock first enters the animated superhero sphere with DC League of Super-Pets, dropping this very month. But while the movie’s USP is its titular team of powered-up pooches and other assorted animals, the Justice League themselves will also feature in the film, as brought to life by a superhuman voice cast.

The League have been briefly included in the trailers, but Warner Bros. has now unveiled our first proper look at the Super-Friends thanks to these new pun-tastic character posters, which highlight the full League line-up — it’s essentially the Snyderverse roster, plus one exciting addition — along with an old enemy and staunch ally. Check out the posters via the gallery below:

'DC League of Super-Pets' Justice League character posters 1 of 10

Click to skip

















Click to zoom

First up, we have Mr. Fantastic himself John Krasinski as Superman and the one and only Keanu Reeves voicing the Batman. Olivia Wilde is ace reporter Lois Lane, with She-Hulk‘s Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman. Jemaine Clement is hilarious casting as Aquaman, with comedian John Early as the Flash. Daveed Diggs is Cyborg and Dascha Polanco (In the Heights) is Jessica Cruz/Green Lantern, marking the character’s theatrical debut. Marc Maron, meanwhile, is smooth criminal Lex Luthor.

As for the Super-Pets themselves, Johnson portrays Clark Kent’s best pal Krypto the Super-Dog with Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. The rest of the ridiculously star-studded cast includes Natasha Lyonne, Kate McKinnon, and Diego Luna. With the League’s future in the DCEU under question right now, fans might want to appreciate the team being united on the big screen once more, even if it’s their four-legged counterparts who are stealing the show.

DC League of Super-Pets leaps up onto cinemas screens this July 29. Johnson’s Black Adam, which may also include a Superman cameo, follows on October 21.