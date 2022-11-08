Keanu Reeves has been confirmed to appear in the John Wick spinoff movie called Ballerina. The franchise star is joining Ana de Armas on her journey from an assassin trainee at the ballet school to a fully fleshed-out death machine.

Per Collider, Reeves has been spotted in Prague shooting scenes for the upcoming spinoff flick. Ballerina is said to center around de Armas’ new character, who is yet another fellow assassin in John Wick‘s intricate criminal underworld on a quest for revenge on those who killed her family. In short, pretty much what John Wick has always been about, only this time, featuring a younger hitwoman.

But it seems that the producers couldn’t resist bringing Keanu onboard for yet another outing quite apart from the franchise’s upcoming fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4. Ian McShane’s Winston is also making a comeback in Ballerina, though it’s still unclear if the film will take place before the primary timeline or somewhere between Parabellum and the upcoming main entry.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' gallery 1 of 9

Click to skip















Click to zoom

John Wick is turning into a cinematic universe of its own, with not only two movies in the wings, but a completely different television project in the form of The Continental, supposed to feature Winston in his youth as the manager of the criminal HQ in New York.

As for Ballerina, action veteran Len Wiseman (Live Free or Die Hard, Underworld) is helming the Ana de Armas-led spinoff and Parabellum screenwriter Shay Hatten has been attached to write the treatment. Filming is currently underway, though Lionsgate has yet to announce a release date.