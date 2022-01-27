Keanu Reeves continues to come under fire in China

In the United States, and most other countries, Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved, and unproblematic celebs, but China is a different story.

We reported that Reeves was chosen for the Tibet House U.S Benefit Concert on March 3. Well, Chinese nationalists did not appreciate this. The annual event raises money to help protect Tibetan culture. But in the eyes of the Chinese government, this is a political attack. Multiple movies have been banned due to their mention and representation of Tibet.

Well, it’s been a week, and The Matrix: Resurrections is still being boycotted in China. But it’s not just the Chinese government who are furious, it’s citizens as well.

“How can Keanu Reeves not understand this and take part in a pro-Tibet independence concert? Aren’t these celebrities afraid of losing the China market?” CHINAD8, a member of the Chinese microblogging site Weibo stated according to Variety.

“These high school graduates in Hollywood can’t even identify where Tibet is on the map, but they ‘care’ if people there are leading a good life,” another Weibo member shared.

Some even go so far as to say that, “Tibet belongs to China.”

To date, in full Keanu Reeves style, the actor has yet to respond to this backlash. Keeping things as calm and peaceful as possible seems to be what he does.

While moderates in China may sneak and watch the new Matrix movie, radicals will not have it. But when it comes to the rest of the world, they should have chosen a different celebrity. Keanu Reeves is as far from controversial as they come, and in our eyes, no one can touch him.