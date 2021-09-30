Keanu Reeves Describes Stunning John Wick 4 Fight Scene

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the upcoming fourth installment of the action franchise that arguably revitalized star Keanu Reeves’ career, or at least created a distinct chapter in his filmography.

Now, we’re getting new insights as to the behind-the-scenes development, with Reeves reportedly saying he has filmed a scene where the character fights people in the middle of traffic, according to Cinema Blend.

While the franchise has seen acutely choreographed fight scenes ranging in settings from nightclubs to cars, motorcycles and horseback, and everything in between, this overt combination of gunfights and car crashes sounds unique.

“They’re fun. They’re intense. We’re going for it,” Reeves said on Today. “There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there’s new characters and we’re opening up the world. Right now we’re just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there’s car crashes, gun fights.”

The film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three installments. With a background in stunt coordination, critics have hailed Stahelski’s approach to action, opting for impressive choreography, real-life stunts, and longer takes, rather than the quick-cutting and computer-generated-dependent action sequences of other Hollywood films, such as Taken, the Bourne series, or Transformers.

With all that in mind, we’re excited to see what kind of jaw-dropping stunts will be explored when guns and cars clash in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, set to hit theaters in May 2022.