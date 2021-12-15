Keanu Reeves explains what he thinks ‘The Matrix’ franchise is really about

At its core, The Matrix is a blockbuster sci-fi action franchise, but plenty of fans have interpreted the thematic merits of the post-apocalyptic alternate reality saga in their own way.

The Wachowskis drew their influences and inspirations from countless walks of life when they first put the story together over two decades ago, and it’s drummed up plenty of debate in the years since. The discourse is preparing to reignite all over again with fourth installment Resurrections just one week away from release, and star Keanu Reeves has now weighed into the debate.

As you’d expect from one of the most wholesome, relatable and beloved stars of the modern era, the longtime Neo’s explanation to Entertainment Tonight is as thoughtful as it is introspective, and it’s definitely an analysis that many folks will completely agree with.

“I think the ground of these films is this idea of compassion and love for all insentient beings. And we see it in the films with artificial intelligence programs, machines. And what was the future in 1999 and 2003 is our present. It was influential. I think the influences that went into The Matrix brought those influences to other filmmakers in terms of anime, camera angels, action. It started training actors and actresses to try and do more physical acting.”

'The Matrix Resurrections' character posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Based on the footage we’ve seen so far, The Matrix Resurrections looks to be every bit as ambitious as the original trilogy, perhaps even more so given the self-referential angle in play. Whether it manages to reach the very high bar set by the opener remains entirely up for debate, but at the very least we should be hoping for something that’s vastly superior to the disappointing Reloaded and Revolutions in almost every way.