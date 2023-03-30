Keanu Reeves gave ‘John Wick 4’ stunt team shirts which counted how many times they ‘died’

Even though Keanu Reeves has been making waves recently with his starring role in the masterpiece that is John Wick: Chapter 4, allow us to offer up a gentle reminder of just what a wholesome and humble human being the man is. He may play a relentless hitman, but for all intents and purposes, he is otherwise a lovely guy.

Case in point – Reeves made a point of distributing T-shirts to the stunt team involved in the production of John Wick 4 after the shoot had finished, each having a cheeky reference to how many times the recipient “died” in the production of the film, The New York Times revealed.

The number on some of said shirts reportedly exceeded twenty, as stunt performers were reused over multiple scenes in the film. Hardly surprising – it’d be amusing to picture a few hundred people suited up in combat gear waiting around backstage for their turn to get killed off by the Baba Yaga.

In total, 35 stunt people were involved in the production of John Wick: Chapter 4, one of whom “died” at least five or six times while filming Wick’s ascent up the stairs to Sacré-Cœur, according to the film’s stunt coordinator Scott Rogers.

Here’s hoping Reeves gets the opportunity to print and distribute a whole new batch of death-counting t-shirts if John Wick: Chapter 5 ever comes to fruition, which is looking more and more likely by the day as the film continues to net huge box office numbers.