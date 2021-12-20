Keanu Reeves shared an iconic career moment with a longtime friend and co-star recently when he was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame. Carrie-Anne Moss shared the stage and the moment with him to celebrate Reeves’ contribution to the entertainment realm and his accomplishments throughout his career and life.

As ET Canada shares, Reeves was one of 10 inductees into the Canadian Walk of Fame this year. Other inductees include Salome Bey, Ajay Virmani, and Bruce Cockburn.

Reeves accepted the award from his Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss.

“I would not be here if not for where I came from. Thank you Toronto, thank you Canada. Thank you for all of the experiences, adventure, teaching, support, friendships, and for my life.”

Thanking Canada for the life, experiences, and friendships, Reeves looked genuinely grateful to be accepting the award during Canada’s Walk of Fame broadcast special. You can view a clip of Reeves’ speech below.

2021 Inductee, Keanu Reeves, accepts his award during our Celebrating Greatness: Canada's Walk of Fame 2021 broadcast special featuring all of our 2021 Inductees & Honourees!

Fans of Reeves took to Twitter to share congratulations for the actor in a series of Tweets after the clip was posted.

Congratulations Keanu !!! listening to him you realize the generosity and simplicity of his soul. The way you are grateful makes clear your upbringing, teachings, and values. As they say "Behind a great man, there is a great woman" …. his mother

Keanu's kindness, compassion and integrity shows what the world needs more of and makes Canadians proud that he's one of us.

This fan found a link to the full interview where Reeves took the time to thank so many people by name and share gratitude for everyone who helped him along his journey.

Keanu's full speech is so amazing. He went into so much detail of growing up in Toronto and thanked everyone naming names.

❤https://t.co/ISctqvGNvo — Nancy (@NCYYC) December 18, 2021

Reeves is an extraordinarily grateful person who always offers the spotlight to those who have supported him. You can see both Reeves and Moss in The Matrix Resurrections on Dec. 22.