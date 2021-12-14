Keanu Reeves jumped off a 46-story building for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Keanu Reeves is without a doubt one of the greatest action heroes to ever grace the silver screen, which comes with the territory when you’ve shot four John Wick movies and a quartet of Matrix blockbusters on top of Point Break and Speed, so he knows a thing or ten about performing risky stunts.

While he’s proven himself a dab hand at martial arts thanks to his decades of training, and his adventures in the assassin underworld have made it perfectly clear he’s no slouch when it comes to firearms either, you can’t really prepare yourself for being thrown off the top of a very tall building.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Reeves regaled the host with a tale about how he strapped in and launched himself from a 46-story height close to two dozen times, for the sake of what’s probably going to be a single shot in The Matrix Resurrections.

“Jump off a building… I’m gonna guess around 46 stories. It’s The Matrix and you need natural light and you want to do it real. I mean there’s wires. So, Carrie and I grab hands and we leapt off a building. We did it around 19, 20 times.”

The man is nothing if not committed to his art, and it’s an impressive level of dedication to maintain, especially when he could have easily had a stunt performer handle it. The Matrix Resurrections comes to theaters and HBO Max one week from tomorrow when we all get the chance to see Reeves soar through the air in super slow motion.