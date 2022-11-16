Keanu Reeves locks in his next role, and Jonah Hill is set to direct

Jonah Hill will direct John Wick star Keanu Reeves in an upcoming film project shrouded in secrecy called Outcome. Hill’s Strong Baby company is producing the film and it’s reportedly going to be shopped around to different studios.

There aren’t any plot details for the film just yet, according to Deadline, but it’s expected to cause a bidding war with several studios and streamers this holiday season. Ezra Woods wrote the script for the movie along with Hill.

This will be Hill’s third film from the director’s chair. In 2018, he directed the movie Mid90s, which was critically acclaimed and made $9.3 million on a $1.7 million budget. He also directed the documentary Stutz, a movie about his therapist Dr. Phil Stutz.

That movie centers around frank conversations about mental health and was warmly received by critics, who praised Hill’s soft touch with the film and handling of difficult topics. Hill recently revealed that he wouldn’t be promoting any of his upcoming projects due to his mental health issues being exacerbated by making media appearances.

In a statement when Stutz was announced, Hill said “If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film. I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off. I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety.”

Hill’s next project is a film he co-wrote with director Kenya Barris called You People. Reeves is set to appear in the fourth installment of the John Wick series, which slides into theaters on March 24 of next year.