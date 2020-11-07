Keanu Reeves’ Newest Movie Now Available On Netflix Internationally

For the first 30 years of his career, Keanu Reeves hardly ever appeared in sequels. He played Ted ‘Theodore’ Logan in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure before reprising the role two years later for the duo’s Bogus Journey, but apart from that, The Matrix was the only other franchise that the beloved actor agreed to star in.

During the recent renaissance that has firmly established the 56 year-old as one of the most popular actors on the planet, though, he appears to have gone sequel mad. After appearing as Duke Caboom in last year’s Toy Story 4, Reeves reprised his breakout role for the first time in almost three decades for the warmly received threequel Bill & Ted Face the Music, while he’s currently shooting The Matrix 4 and will then movie directly onto the fourth installment in the John Wick series.

The Point Break star’s recent obsession with sequels doesn’t end there, though, and he can currently be seen in The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was originally set to hit theaters before being pulled from the calendar as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Netflix stepped in and shelled out the distribution fee for international territories, and the third entry in the animated favorite’s theatrical franchise is now available to watch on the streaming site as long as you live in the UK, Mexico, Spain France, Italy, Brazil or Australia.

Paramount must have pocketed a pretty penny from Netflix for the rights to the $60 million animated feature given that the first two SpongeBob movies raked in a combined total of close to $460 million at the box office, and Sponge on the Run is already scoring some decent notices from critics and currently holds a solid Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%.

But if you’re not living outside of the United States and want to check out Keanu Reeves‘ newest movie for yourself, then you’ll have to wait a bit longer, as those in America will get the film via a premium VOD debut early next year.