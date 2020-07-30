Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Advanced Talks To Play The MCU’s Ghost Rider

While Constantine may have found itself back in the headlines as the movie celebrates its fifteenth anniversary at exactly the same time as rumors of a new outing for the occult detective have started gathering steam, let’s not forget that the DCEU isn’t the only major comic book franchise desperate to secure the services of Keanu Reeves.

Warner Bros. might have the upper hand with the steady stream of new information being released by Constantine‘s creative team, as well as the actor’s admission that he’d love to play the role again, but Kevin Feige also talks to Reeves for virtually every project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it seems like just a matter of time before he officially signs on the dotted line.

The John Wick star has already been linked to countless roles in the MCU, but we know that the 55 year-old has been in early talks to play the Johnny Blaze version of Ghost Rider for a while now. Of course, fans have widely backed the idea, too, and we’ve heard this week that the talks between Reeves and Marvel studios have moved to an advanced stage.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be delayed, a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus and that Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel, all of which turned out to be correct – the discussions getting more serious doesn’t mean that Reeves will definitely star in the movie, but it does mean that things are progressing well. And if they’re in an advanced stage now, that’s obviously a promising sign.

Of course, a major role in a superhero blockbuster seems like the next logical step in Reeves’ recent career resurgence, and while he could end up starring in both the MCU and DCEU, he’s never ventured into Marvel territory before and Ghost Rider seems like the perfect fit for both his well-established action hero credentials and impeccably cool screen persona.