Keanu Reeves Reportedly Offered Kraven The Hunter Role

Once the dust had settled on Spider-Man: Far From Home and the speculation started swirling around the web-slinger’s third solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kraven the Hunter was quickly established as the frontrunner to be the next major Spidey villain to make their live-action debut in the franchise.

Not only did director Jon Watts admit that he’d love to use the character, but Far From Home‘s ending seemed to set up the perfect introduction for the famed big game hunter. After all, there’s nobody better placed to hunt down a superpowered fugitive than Sergei Kravinoff, a man who prides himself on tracking the most elusive of trophies. In fact, the story pretty much wrote itself.

However, once it became clear that the multiverse was going to be the driving force behind Spider-Man 3, the Kraven talk was stopped dead in its tracks, especially when it was announced that Triple Frontier director J.C. Chandor had entered talks to helm a solo movie set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

There’s been no further news on the project since, but the latest rumors are claiming that Keanu Reeves is being eyed for the titular role in Kraven the Hunter and has now been officially offered the part. Of course, Reeves being linked with a comic book adaptation is a regular occurrence and there’s nothing to confirm these reports, but as much as fans have been waiting for him to tackle a major Marvel property, he probably wouldn’t be the right fit for Kraven.

The 56 year-old is one of cinema’s all-time great action heroes, that can’t be denied, but Kraven the Hunter has typically been depicted a hulking and imposing figure, something the John Wick star most definitely is not, despite his proven chops in the genre. Still, he’s bound to show up in another comic book movie soon enough and we’ll just have to wait and see which one he ultimately winds up in.