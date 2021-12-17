Keanu Reeves reveals he wore Dolly Parton’s actual Playboy outfit for Halloween

Keanu Reeves and Dolly Parton are widely lauded as a pair of the most wholesome and beloved stars in the industry, but there’s a direct connection between the two icons that you’d have never guessed in a million years.

In October 1978, Parton dressed up as a Playboy bunny for a magazine shoot, which has since gone on to become one of the most widely-known images of the singer, philanthropist and activist. As it turns out, Reeves’ mother Patricia was a costume designer who crafted the famous duds for Parton, which is where things begin to get a little strange.

During a Matrix-heavy appearance on co-star Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk that also featured Carrie-Anne Moss and Priyanka Chopra, Reeves revealed that he wore the actual outfit Parton had sported in her Playboy shoot as a Halloween costume when his mom brought it home.

“So my mother was a costume designer. She made some costumes for Dolly Parton, and she once did the cover of Playboy, and somehow I guess she didn’t take that home. So we had it, and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears and the bustier. I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and the bowtie. I had some pretty long hair, and I was Dolly Parton as a Playboy Bunny.”

'The Matrix Resurrections' character posters 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Keanu would have been 14 years old when the issue hit newsstands, and the thought of the future action hero parading around his neighborhood in getup that had genuinely been worn by Dolly Parton for Playboy is perhaps one of the most unexpected developments we’ve ever heard. Given Parton’s strong social media game, don’t be surprised if she catches wind of this one and offers her thoughts.