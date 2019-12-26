One look around the web will show you that just about everyone is catching Keanu Reeves Fever right now. It makes sense, too, as the guy has a number of box office hits and beloved movies under his belt.

He first broke onto the scene in the Bill & Ted films before becoming a bonafide Hollywood star thanks to Speed and The Matrix Trilogy. More recently, though, the John Wick series has won over audiences thanks to its stylish action and gorgeous cinematography. Throw in a scene-stealing role in this year’s Toy Story 4 and buzzy upcoming projects like Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Matrix 4, and it’s no wonder that Reeves is hotter than ever right now.

So hot, in fact, that it’s well known Marvel Studios see him as a hopeful addition to their cinematic universe. And while it’s still unclear in which MCU role – if any – he’ll ultimately show up in, digital artist BossLogic has now delivered their latest piece, and it places Reeves in the shoes of X-Men villain Mr. Sinister.

Nathaniel Essex aka Mister Sinister is an antagonist who’s been linked to numerous X-Films over the years, but for some odd reason, he’s never made a proper appearance. We know that Kevin Feige and co. are eager to fix that though and have even heard he could be the main villain in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.

But will Keanu Reeves be the one to play him? Maybe, but we can probably think of a few other roles that he’d be better suited for. Still, we certainly wouldn’t be opposed to this. After all, just having Keanu Reeves in the MCU, be it in the X-Men franchise or any other one, would be a real treat and really needs to happen sooner rather than later.