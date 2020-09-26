Keira Knightley Can’t Remember Which Star Wars Character She Played

Given her small and makeup-heavy role, a lot of people don’t realize that Keira Knightley appeared in the first Star Wars movie in the Prequel Trilogy. In fact, it seems that the actress herself has a hard time remembering the part as well.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star played Sabé, a handmaiden in the Royal House of Naboo, sworn to protect Padmé Amidala. In Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Sabé serves as a decoy owing to her striking resemblance to the Nabooian senator. The character had a pivotal role in the days of the Galactic Republic and the Clone Wars as someone whom Padmé trusts and after the war, Sabé remains in Naboo and eventually crosses paths with Darth Vader, who mistakes her for his former lover and deceased wife.

This likeness has saved Padmé on more than one occasion, and it appears that Keira Knightley played such a good body double that she’s forgotten her character’s real identity altogether. When asked about her Star Wars gig in a recent interview, here’s how the Pride and Prejudice actress reacted:

“Was I not Padmé?” Knightley asked, bemused. “Oh, I was Sabé. You know, I saw the film once when it came out. I think I was 12 when I did it, and it came out, and I saw it the year after, and I’ve never seen it again. So I played Sabé, and she didn’t die? I hope she lived a long and happy life somewhere on a planet far, far away. I’m sure she did.”

When asked if she’d one day reprise her role as Sabé and whether any discussions have taken place, Knightley said:

“Reprising the character I can’t even remember the name of? No, there hasn’t. There hasn’t. There should be, though. I’m sure her life has been long and interesting. But no, no, there’s been no discussion.”

In fairness, the actress is already a household name and given Disney’s push towards more female inclusivity in the world of Star Wars, the idea of Sabé returning for another live-action project doesn’t seem so strange or unlikely.