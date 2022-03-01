Kevin Feige calls Doctor Strange the ‘anchor’ of the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, many celebs, including Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, praised the star for his long, illustrious career, which has seen many commercially and critically successful films.

Feige had plenty of kind words to say about Cumberbatch’s iconic roles like Hamlet, Sherlock Holmes, etc that make him deserving of the honor bestowed upon him. But he established that for him and for countless fans of the actor across the globe, he has earned the same by being “the first, the best, the greatest, and the only Doctor Stephen Strange.”

“Benedict has turned this character into an icon, appearing in a historic three of the top six films of all time. It’s been quite a journey. I remember our very first meeting was set up as a general, and we wanted to pitch him this great character, and before we could, he said ‘So tell me about Doctor Strange,’ because you knew. Because somewhere you knew what this could be and you’ve always seen the tremendous potential in this character. Because of that, you’ve become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the only actor capable of guiding us through the madness of the Multiverse.” – Kevin Feige via Variety

In Phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange seems to have taken over the mantle previously held by Iron Man, who was one of the Avengers taking the lead in navigating every new crisis. This only makes the most sense given the character’s connection to the multiverse and his profound magical abilities.

We have already seen the importance Strange currently occupies in the MCU via his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. It remains to be seen what trajectory his character takes next with Doctor Strange 2, which launches in cinemas this May.