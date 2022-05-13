Kevin Feige compares ‘Ms. Marvel’ star to the Unabomber (in a good way)

The upcoming Marvel star is proof that not all Unabomber comparisons are bad.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made an unlikely comparison, equating Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani’s curiosity with that of mass murderer Ted Kaczynski, aka the Unabomber.

This hilarious snippet comes courtesy of Empire magazine, in which Feige promoted the upcoming Disney Plus series and extolled Vellani’s virtues, particularly her Marvel knowledge:

“Much like Tom Holland and Peter Parker, Iman is a much bigger Marvel fan than we realized. [On set] she carries this Unabomber notebook with her everywhere, with scribbles and ideas. And why wouldn’t we want to hear them? Not just because she’s playing the lead, but because if she wasn’t playing the lead, she’d be commenting on the show online. So better comment before the show’s done, and try to incorporate the best of those ideas.”

Ted Kaczynski solely executed a 17-year mail-bombing campaign of universities, airlines, and other paragons of industrial society, which caused three deaths, 23 injuries, and gave him the nickname Unabomber (University and Airline Bomber). But Kaczynski is also considered a genius, having attended Harvard as a 16-year-old and later written a 35,000-word manifesto with a gigantic sphere of influence that widens every day.

Clearly, Feige had the latter attributes in mind when comparing Vellani to Kaczynski. Vellani is 19-years-old and will be solely leading the upcoming MCU series, Ms. Marvel, which is set to follow its titular character who is an avid fan of the Avengers and after a series of unexpected events, starts getting her own set of exceptional superpowers.

Check out Vellani in Ms. Marvel when it drops on Disney Plus this June 8.