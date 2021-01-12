Kevin Feige Confirms The Avengers Will Assemble Again, Just Not In Phase 4

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have more projects than ever lined up for Phase Four thanks to the imminent expansion onto Disney Plus, but fans couldn’t help but notice that an Avengers movie was notably missing from the release schedule. Every stage of the franchise so far has concluded with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assembling to battle a major threat, but that isn’t going to be the case this time around.

The quartet of Avengers epics rank as the four highest-grossing entries in the entire series, with Endgame the biggest box office hit in the history of cinema, so it’s a bold move on Kevin Feige’s part to deliberately leave his most lucrative cash cow on the sidelines for at least four or five years. However, in a new interview to promote the upcoming debut of WandaVision, the company’s Chief Creative Officer confirmed that the band would definitely be back together in the future.

“I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point.”

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

Click to skip











































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

You can completely understand why Feige felt there was no need for an Avengers movie in Phase Four. Not only would it come burdened with massive expectations given that Endgame was an absolute monster in terms of scope, scale, spectacle and commercial performance, but the MCU’s rapidly broadening horizons have reshuffled the deck and set the franchise up for an exciting new era.

Shang-Chi, the Eternals and the Fantastic Four are all locked in for their feature film debuts, while the Disney Plus roster will introduce Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk and Ironheart, and that’s without even mentioning the huge number of familiar faces set to return on both the big and small screens. But once those names are all fully established, we can inevitably start looking forward to a fifth Avengers movie.