Kevin Feige Confirms Trans Character For Future Marvel Movie

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that a trans character is on the way to the MCU. Speaking as part of a Q&A session at the New York Film Academy, which has already yielded multiple insights into the Marvel creative process, Feige was asked about plans to bring more LGBT+ characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe and more specifically, trans characters.

The Marvel chief replied by acknowledging the presence of a trans character in an upcoming project, remarking as so:

“Yes. Absolutely. Yes. Very soon. In a movie we’re shooting right now.”

It’s currently unclear which movie Feige is referring to, as it could be anything from Thor: Love and Thunder to Black Panther 2, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or even Spider-Man 3. The smart money is probably on Thor: Love and Thunder though, as it already contains an out character in Valkyrie and may be emphasizing its diversity after making Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster the new Thor. In this context, the character that may be introduced is Sera, a trans woman hero in the Marvel comics who could end up being in a relationship with Valkyrie.

However, films that are further along in production may also be candidates, including The Eternals, already confirmed to have a gay character, or Shang-Chi. In any case, it’s exciting news for fans of the MCU, especially considering that Feige has committed to increasing the visibility of LGBT+ figures in their movies and had put out a call for trans actors earlier this year. His willingness to push the MCU into new directions has also been acknowledged as a key strategy for keeping the franchise fresh, even if that means potentially alienating a minor part of its audience.

Of course, Marvel have long made it a point to promote diversity and have recently spotlighted a young trans girl as part of its comics and Disney Plus programming. Here’s hoping that we get some additional news soon over exactly which film Feige is referring to, though, as we’re certainly eager to learn more about what the studio has planned on this front.