Kevin Feige Says He’s Excited To Work With Scarlett Johansson Again After Black Widow

Going into Black Widow, Marvel fans can’t help but wonder if this really is the final outing for Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. It hasn’t really been marketed this way, but the prequel movie has been talked about as providing closure for the heroine’s death in Avengers: Endgame, and not as something that will reverse her controversial fate. Whether she returns on screen or not, though, Kevin Feige has teased there is something in the works, as he’s revealed he’s “excited” to work with Johansson again in future.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of Black Widow‘s arrival in theaters next week, the Marvel Studios president was asked about the possibility of the actress returning to the MCU. As ever, Feige gave a politician’s response, but it does seem that he’s pretty confident that it will happen. “Marvel is always about new beginnings,” he said, going on to describe Johansson as “such an amazing partner for us.” He then added:

“[Scarlett Johansson] was a producer on this film. She was the one that brought us our amazing director, Cate Shortland, and I am excited to continue working with her in any way possible if we’re so lucky.”

Feige seems to be suggesting that there’s a very strong chance ScarJo will continue to have a working relationship with Marvel behind the scenes. For instance, Johansson serving as producer on any future Black Widow films, even if they star Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova instead of her, seems pretty likely. However, his comment about “new beginnings” also leaves the door open for Nat to potentially be resurrected after her death on Vormir.

Seeing as she’s been part of the MCU family since 2010’s Iron Man 2, not to mention one of the founding Avengers, it’s no surprise that Marvel is keen to keep their partnership with Scarlett Johansson going. We should get a stronger feel for where Nat’s journey could continue and how her legacy will unfold once Black Widow finally arrives, in both theaters and on Disney Plus, from next Friday, July 9th.