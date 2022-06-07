Phase four of the MCU is currently in full swing and providing not only the most unique stories so far but also the biggest variety in tone we’ve seen yet.

Speaking about this during his presentation at the virtual press conference for Ms. Marvel reported by The Direct, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige explained that the big differences in tone during this phase have been intentional.

“That’s always the intention, is that the Marvel Studios logo doesn’t promise a particular group of characters and a particular exact tone. It promises a spirit and a style and a vibe and an emotion, I hope. “And it’s perfect timing to go from Moon Knight to Ms. Marvel, specifically because they’re so unique and so different with Multiverse of Madness and Love and Thunder on either end of that. That is what makes Marvel in publishing and now in the MCU so unique, is being able to see all of those different tones and styles and characters. So I like very much that people say, ‘Look, they’re all different.’ Because that’s how we always feel about them and always want them to feel.”

As the examples Feige listed reveal, there is a good variety of different styles and tones being showcased in the MCU right now. While this has been somewhat polarising to some fans, it also provides something different for everyone.

It remains to be seen how far the boundaries will be pushed in future films but Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was the best example yet of how different a project can be while still existing inside the MCU.

What we do know is that Marvel fans are in store for plenty of fun adventures as we round out MCU phase four.