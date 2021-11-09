Kevin Feige Has New Mortal Enemy According To The Internet

When it comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been begging for any information at all about the upcoming Marvel film. Ideally, they were hoping more for a trailer and less for images that may or may not be fake; but the latter leaked online tonight, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Did you miss the Tweet from John Campea? Here is a rundown of what happened and what fans are saying about it.

Apparently, Campea Tweeted images that he felt were “obviously photoshopped,” but he deleted them when contacted by someone who said they might be real photos. Campea then went about his business for the rest of the evening before finding out he was trending on social media for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaks. He explained the situation on his Twitter account.

(pt.2) of the light source. In the image the light source is on the left side of Tom and Andrew's face, but on the wrong side of Tobey's. Obviously photoshop. 5 mins later someone contacts me saying they MIGHT be real, so just to be safe I delete them. Go eat dinner… — John Campea (@johncampea) November 9, 2021

(pt.3)… watch some of the football game, then turn on my computer and find out the damn things went viral and I'm trending on Twitter. So yeah, I thought (and still think) they're fake just like this one https://t.co/wwO8B4iXPY but who knows. You decide. — John Campea (@johncampea) November 9, 2021

He posted a photoshopped image he shared earlier in the year and said that he still feels that the photos from this evening were fake. Ultimately, he left it up for everyone to decide on their own.

When alleged leaks hit the internet, fans dubbed John Campea Feige’s newest mortal enemy.

Kevin Feige at John Campea’s home



pic.twitter.com/6AP4jJ9s7K — Alan ⊃∪∩⪽ (@AJCI282002) November 9, 2021

This user says Feige is going to come to Campea’s house, promising chaos.

Kevin feige enjoying his day to than see John campea leaked his movie pic.twitter.com/dPykSdltKF — Leo (@ItsLeoTweeting) November 9, 2021

This is a likely reaction to Feige finding out about a Spider-Man leak.

Kevin Feige when he tracks down John Campea pic.twitter.com/kxe3gdu6HA — 𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 𝕾𝖕𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖗-𝕸𝖆𝖓 🕸 ☂︎ (@tinyspiderlegs) November 9, 2021

Fans are convinced that Feige has had enough!

Kevin Feige and Sony when asked what happened to John Campea pic.twitter.com/aIHBbS9KjR — ズズ 🐝 (@rockruffo) November 9, 2021

Of course, someone had to bring Thanos into the equation; and rightfully so.

Kevin Feige when he sees John Campea at the No Way Home Red Carpet event pic.twitter.com/e6sBKlN3YR — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) November 9, 2021

Feige may not have a welcoming greeting for Campea at the red carpet event.

Of course, Feige wouldn’t choose violence like the Tweets fans are sharing, but the sentiment is enough to make fans laugh tonight and come together for a few hours to share some memes and hilarious clips from some of our favorite films and tv series.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to hit theaters on Dec.17th.