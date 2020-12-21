Marvel Reportedly Wants 1 New MCU Project Every Month Or Other Month From Now On

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have almost reached the end of a content drought that’s been dragging on since July 2019 when Spider-Man: Far From Home swung into theaters, and by the time WandaVision arrives, it’ll mark the first new addition to the world’s biggest and most popular franchise in 562 days.

Based on the fact that the MCU’s rookie foray into episodic television is the first of 25 projects currently in development that are set to release over the next several years, though, it would be safe to say that we’ll never have to wait quite so long for new content ever again. In fact, by the end of 2021 alone, there are four movies and six TV shows coming down the pipeline, and insider Daniel Richtman claims that Kevin Feige wants to have a new feature film or Disney Plus series arriving every month or second month at most from now on. Or at least, for the foreseeable future.

Franchise fatigue is a very real thing, of course, but with Disney shifting their focus to original streaming content and the Mouse House’s platform racking up over 86 million subscribers in just over a year, it wasn’t a surprise when the MCU and Star Wars announced a whole host of new shows at the recent Investor Day, with Feige’s superheroes now set to headline ten live-action outings, two animated spinoffs and a holiday special on D+.

Looking at the calendar, after WandaVision debuts in January and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in March, May brings a double dose of MCU action with Black Widow hitting theaters the same month that Loki appears on Disney Plus. Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man 3 are set for July, November and December on the big screen, with What If…?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye and Moon Knight still waiting on official release dates. So, it seems that the onslaught of content is already well underway.