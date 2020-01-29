Kevin Feige Reportedly Wants To Limit Venom And Morbius’ Involvement In The MCU

Last year was a rollercoaster for Spider-Man fans. The highs – Into the Spider-Verse and Far From Home – were very high. But then there were the lows during Sony Pictures and Disney’s very public falling out over the rights to the character. For a few sad weeks, it looked as if Tom Holland’s Spidey had shot his last web in the MCU and would thereafter be consigned to Sony’s new Spider-verse. But, as is usually the case when there’s hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, the two companies made up.

One of the more interesting wrinkles of their new agreement is Sony’s universe and the MCU would become more intertwined. This may see Venom retroactively become an MCU movie, and will eventually see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man throwing down with the symbiotes. We also have word that Morbius will have links to the MCU, including a small visual cameo from Spidey and J.K. Simmons playing J. Jonah Jameson.

But don’t expect to see Venom palling around with Thor anytime soon, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Marvel is eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Transformers is being rebooted, both of which we now know to be true – say that Kevin Feige isn’t exactly happy about this agreement and there’s tension between Marvel Studios and Sony about the extent of these crossovers.

Sony would reportedly like to see characters like Venom and Morbius play a prominent role in future Endgame style event movies and have a big impact on the MCU, but Feige is adamant that they should only show up for small cameos or quick crossovers and not have much involvement in the franchise’s more important films. He apparently doesn’t want to make them the centre of attention and won’t make them core characters in the bigger and more impactful MCU-spanning arcs.

That’s probably a smart move, too. Even within Marvel Comics, the events and characters related to Spider-Man are largely confined to their own corner of the universe. There are elements in them that affect the whole universe (Norman Osborn being the most prominent), but I think the events of, say, Morbius should be able to be encompassed within the MCU without too much hassle.

That being said, in a future Endgame-style titanic battle featuring every hero they can muster, would anyone really object to Tom Hardy’s Venom turning up to cause a bit of a ruckus? I think not.

How much crossover would you like to see between the MCU and the Spider-Verse (if any), though? Let us know in the comments section down below.