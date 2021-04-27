Kevin Feige Reportedly Loves Tom Hardy And Wants Him In The MCU

Those saucy rascals at Sony recently entered a polygamous relationship with streaming services Netflix and Disney Plus, which has opened up plenty of questions about the short and long-term futures of both Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and the wider Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters.

The studio’s upcoming comic book adaptations including Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom: Let There Be Carnage will stream exclusively on Netflix after the company secured the first-run option, before eventually making their way over to the Mouse House’s platform. Naturally, any new deal between Sony and Disney will lead to speculation that much bigger things are in store, and the rumor mill has already started to point in the direction of Spider-Woman.

Given the surprise appearance of Michael Keaton’s Vulture at the end of the first Morbius trailer, it certainly looks as though the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the SPUMC will be intertwined to a certain degree, and we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Anthony Mackie’s Captain America movie was on the cards long before it was announced – that Kevin Feige would love to get his hands on Tom Hardy‘s symbiotic alter ego.

According to our intel, Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer is a huge fan of the actor and is keen to have him on board for a future project, with further collaborations feeling a whole lot more likely than ever following the streaming deal. Of course, this wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve heard Tom Hardy is on his way to the MCU and it won’t be the last by any means, but we’ll have a much better idea of where the dominoes could fall once Let There Be Carnage and No Way Home are released later this year.