Kevin Feige Reportedly Wants More Game Of Thrones Actors In The MCU

As one of the most popular shows on television for its entire run, even if the final season managed to piss off the fanbase to an incredible degree, the main cast members from Game of Thrones have all enjoyed significant upticks in popularity and name value thanks to their time on the show. Blockbuster cinema has inevitably come calling, with several former residents of Westeros having boarded the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kit Harington and Richard Madden are both part of the Eternals ensemble, Emilia Clarke is currently shooting Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, and Peter Dinklage made a cameo appearance in Avengers: Infinity War as Eitri. Outside of the MCU, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams starred in the X-Men franchise, while Iwan Rheon played a major role in the dismal Inhumans.

A new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot claims that Kevin Feige is actively seeking even more Game of Thrones stars for the MCU, with Lena Headey being named specifically. The actress has been working solidly for almost 30 years, but her ventures into comic book territory have been of a strictly R-rated nature so far after she played Queen Gorgo of Sparta in Zack Snyder’s 300 and Ma-Ma in cult classic Dredd.

It would be a strange decision for the MCU to deliberately hone in on talent from one particular show just because the boss is a huge fan, but Feige can do pretty much whatever he wants these days and nobody’s going to stop him. As for Headey’s potential involvement? We’ll just have to wait and see, but with two dozen projects in the works for Phase Four, there are plenty of openings coming up.