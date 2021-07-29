Kevin Feige Reportedly Wants More Variants Of MCU Heroes

The concept of the variant is sound in execution, but also very easy to run into the ground in no time at all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken an ambitious swing by establishing that each timeline contains a different version of a familiar face, and they don’t have to be played by the same actor.

Loki introduced a multitude of variants that each possessed a different backstory and personality, while the death of He Who Remains will lead to a number of Kang the Conquerors making their way to the MCU in an effort to try and reignite another multiversal war with the entire fabric of time, space and reality at stake, which sounds like the ideal backdrop to the next Avengers movie.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Captain America 4 with Anthony Mackie was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Kevin Feige is keen to introduce variants of well-known MCU heroes, which has the potential to go either way depending on how it’s handled.

For example, it would be a cop-out that would ignite the fury of the fanbase were an alternate Iron Man to be introduced, but on the other side of the coin it would serve as a logical way for that long-rumored Chris Evans comeback to happen.

Not every project on the Phase Four calendar is set to revolve around the multiverse, though, and Feige has done more than enough to earn the trust of his audience for them to put their full faith in whatever he’s cooking up behind the scenes, which is set to be the biggest, boldest and wildest chapter for the MCU yet.