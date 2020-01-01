Kevin Feige Reveals His Favorite MCU Character

After 23 films and counting, the only thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) isn’t running out of is a fresh supply of superheroes and villains to plop into new adventures. They’ve covered the familiar (Iron Man, Captain America), the boring (Hawkeye, Captain Marvel) the cosmic (Thor, Doctor Strange), the diabolical (Loki, Thanos) and the obscure (Guardians of the Galaxy, Ant-Man).

Yes, after a decade of blockbusters and achieving the status as the highest grossing franchise in movie history, it’s safe to say that the characters throughout the series have become iconic cultural icons. So, everyone must have a favorite hero or villain from the MCU, right?

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, recently offered up his own thoughts on which character is his personal favorite at a New York Film Academy panel, and here’s what he had to say:

“Well, first, let me compliment you on new spin on the question, who’s your favorite Marvel hero?’ I always equate that to, I have two kids, people go, ‘Which one’s your favorite?’ That doesn’t work. Usually the answer to that question is whatever I’m working on now and whatever is encompassing the majority of my time or brain space but, because I’m still nostalgic off of Endgame and literally can’t believe that I’m talking to you in an era where I have finished the Infinity Saga and have done our 22, 23 counting Far From Home, movies, in Infinity Saga and brought that to a close… so I’m nostalgic for Iron Man from where it started and where it finished.”

There you have it. I think Iron Man’s the most popular choice among fans and even casual viewers, too, especially after his heroic sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame which brought tears to even the biggest DCEU fans out there. Robert Downey Jr. first portrayed the character in 2008 when Iron Man kicked off the MCU and changed the landscape for blockbuster films and the superhero genre alike. He’s made countless appearances since then and is without a doubt the face of the franchise.

With so many great evil and heroic characters to choose from, Feige’s selection certainly doesn’t seem like a cop-out answer, especially since Iron Man feels like his first child in a cinematic family of so many names to remember. But I feel like his answer would change temporarily, too, if he was asked the same question this summer after Black Widow is released. I guess we’ll have to wait and see.