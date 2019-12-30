Kevin Feige Reveals Who The MCU’s Most Powerful Character Is

It should come as no surprise that, seeing as how the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded to include dozens upon dozens of superheroes, the fandom often finds itself debating as to which character is the strongest. During Phase 1 of the MCU, the Hulk seemed to be the most formidable of the bunch, considering his sheer physical strength and immunity against incoming attacks.

However, in recent years, plenty of other contenders have entered the fray. Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, for example, is able to take down entire battleships with relative ease and she can fly through space without issue. However, while she’s certainly a force to be reckoned with (which probably explains why she isn’t featured all that much in Avengers: Endgame), it turns out the title of “strongest” character actually goes to someone else.

Some of you have probably already guessed it, but that particular distinction belongs to Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch. And while some might disagree, even Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige echoes this sentiment. As ComicBook.com reports, Feige weighed in on the matter at a recent Q&A session at the New York Film Academy, saying:

“If you look at Endgame, Wanda Maximoff was going to kill Thanos. That’s as scared as I’ve ever seen Thanos, and if he hadn’t said ‘Decimate my entire team’ to get her off of [him], I think she would have done it.”

For those who need a refresher, Kevin was referring to the scene where Wanda was moments away from ending Thanos for good and he responded by ordering his ships to fire down upon the battlefield, sacrificing part of his own army to ensure he’d escape her grasps alive.

We don’t know the full extent of her powers and abilities right now, but fans will be able to see more of Scarlet Witch when WandaVision premieres in 2021 on Disney Plus. That being said, we’d love to know, what are your thoughts on this? Do you think Wanda Maximoff is truly the strongest character in the MCU, or is there another worthy contender that’s been overlooked. Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.