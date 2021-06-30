Kevin Feige Issues Statement As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Begins Shooting

Marvel has reportedly begun production on their highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Speaking to Variety, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared that they had officially begun production on Tuesday at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta.

The film is a sequel to the Oscar-award-winning 2018 film Black Panther which was beloved by Marvel fans and critics alike. Wakanda Forever will see Director Ryan Coogler return alongside many cast members from the first film, with the absence of its lead actor Chadwick Boseman who tragically died in August of 2020 after a four-year battle with cancer.

Feige spoke prior to the Black Widow Global Fan Event held in Los Angeles last night sharing some words on moving forward with production after Boseman’s passing.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Feige said. “But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud.”

Marvel confirmed after Boseman’s passing that they wouldn’t be recasting the character of T’Challa in the sequel. Right now there is little information at all regarding the film’s plot, how they plan to deal with T’Challa’s absence in the film, or which characters will be returning, but it is likely that most of the main cast members from the first film including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, and Danai Gurira will reprise their roles, among others.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled for release on July 8, 2022, and as the production continues over the next few months we’ll be sure to find out more about its mysterious plot.