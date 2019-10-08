Kevin Feige Teases That Ant-Man Still Has A Future In The MCU

Unlike a few of the other heroes, Ant-Man is still around and kicking after Avengers: Endgame, which suggested to fans that we’d be getting more from the astonishing shrinking character in the coming years. However, the Phase 4 slate doesn’t feature Ant-Man 3 and none of the other movies or even Disney Plus TV shows jump out as being places that Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang could show up. Nevertheless, Kevin Feige is teasing that there’s still a future for Ant-Man in the franchise.

In an interview with The New York Times, the Marvel Studios president touched on the possibility of more from Scott in the MCU. He didn’t commit to anything in particular, but his words still leave us with a hopeful feeling.

“The chess pieces were arranged very purposefully after ‘Endgame.’ Those that are off the board are off, and those that are still on, you never know.”

Following getting trapped in the Quantum Realm at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott eventually returned to Earth five years later to find half the population missing. Once everyone was brought back and Thanos defeated, Scott was shown to have reunited with his daughter Cassie – who’s now a teenager – and Hope Van Dyne.

Fans have speculated that ageing up Cassie was a very deliberate decision as it could mean she’s about to become Stature in either Ant-Man 3 or the reported Young Avengers TV show. Feige’s comments about there being a purpose behind everything in Endgame definitely hints that folks were right about her significance.

We’ll likely have to wait a while before we learn anything more, but WGTC has heard from our sources that Ant-Man and Wasp will be part of the New Avengers team when that eventually forms, so the signs are looking good that the insect-themed heroes will return. It sounds like what with the host of other characters they have to juggle though, they’re not an immediate priority for Marvel.