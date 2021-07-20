Kevin Feige We’ll Find Out If Yelena Survived Thanos’ Snap

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have moved on from the Infinity Saga, but the effects of the final two Avengers blockbusters will continue to reverberate around the franchise for years to come. Thanos snapping his fingers and wiping out half of all life in existence isn’t the sort of thing you just gloss over and move past, and it’s already impacted several of the most recent installments.

The very first scene in Spider-Man: Far From Home was all about the Blip before the movie featured countless references throughout the story, while in WandaVision we saw how heavily Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau was affected, rendering her unable to say goodbye to her mother. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed that five years in purgatory was one of just many reasons why Sam Wilson couldn’t get a bank loan, but as a prequel Black Widow was largely unaffected by the chaos.

The post-credits scene took place in the modern day timeline, though, with Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine sending Yelena Belova on a revenge mission to track down and take out Clint Barton, and it sounds as though we’ll be finding out whether or not Florence Pugh’s instant fan favorite survived the Snap. During a Black Widow watch party, a viewer asked if Yelena had been blipped, and Kevin Feige stepped in to offer a tease that we’ll be finding out eventually, which you can see below.

You will find out, but not on this Twitter thread. -KF #BlackWidowWatchParty https://t.co/TZxKX0Gws5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 20, 2021

It might become a little tiresome if every new character we meet in Phase Four has to explicitly state if they’d been blipped, but the chances are that it’ll be tied to one of Yelena’s upcoming storylines, which could be addressed in either Hawkeye or a Black Widow sequel.