Kevin Hart Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

If you’re a stand-up comedian that finds major success in your chosen field, chances are that Hollywood will come calling. Some of the biggest stars in the business dating back decades got their start cracking jokes to sellout crowds, and Kevin Hart looks to continue the hot streak that’s seen him become the latest name to join an illustrious club that includes Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Robin Williams, Seth Rogen, Jim Carrey and more.

The majority of his notable movies have done big business at the box office, with the likes of the Ride Along and Jumanji franchises, Central Intelligence, Get Hard, The Upside, Think Like a Man Too and others all pulling in strong numbers, but he’s not really stretched himself as a dramatic talent too often.

That’s all changed with Netflix’s Fatherhood, though, which sees the diminutive comic raising his daughter alone after the unexpected passing of his wife in an accident. Sony sold the project off to the streaming service in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, and it’s repaid the boardroom’s faith already by nabbing the top spot on the most-watched list just 24 hours after being added to the library.

It’s getting decent enough reviews from critics and holds a 68% Rotten Tomatoes score, with the consensus being that Fatherhood sees Kevin Hart offer a new side of his big screen persona in a dramedy that often verges on becoming saccharine and predictable. His first Netflix exclusive movie also doesn’t fall under the massive deal he signed with the company earlier this year, so it’s an encouraging test run that shows subscribers are keen to check out whatever the 41 year-old is offering, even if it doesn’t fit in his standard wheelhouse.