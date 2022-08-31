An astonishing amount of people watched Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s objectively awful new film

No one expected Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg to work together in 2022, but they did it anyway. And now, a buddy-comedy film that the two actors have starred in has dominated the Netflix charts, despite the negative reviews it received on Rotten Tomatoes.

Since its release last Friday, Me Time is the most viewed film on the Netflix global charts, amassing over 59 million hours of viewership. That’s more than double that of the second place film, Look Both Ways, which was only viewed 29 million hours this week.

Me Time reached the top spot in countries such as the United States, Australia, Hong Kong, South Africa, and The United Kingdom, just to name a few. The film stars Kevin Hart as a stay-at-home dad who finally gets some alone time. So he decides to attend his old friend’s birthday party and embark on a wacky adventure.

The trailer for Me Time was well-received, but would you believe it, the film has almost been universally panned. Me Time received an absolutely abysmal 7 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with a slightly higher audience score of 28 percent.

Me Time isn’t the only Netflix film that Hart starred in recently, with The Man from Toronto being released back in June. That film has a much higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes (though still bad) and stayed in the number one spot on Netflix’s charts for two weeks.

Before that was last year’s comedy-drama Fatherhood which was actually received well by both audiences and critics. Meanwhile, for Wahlberg, he starred in a Netflix 2020 action comedy film titled Spenser Confidential, which, and this might surprise you, was panned by critics.

Me Time is now available to stream on Netflix, if you dare.